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Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Sidus Space logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Short interest surged 40.1% to 10,405,796 shares as of April 15, equal to about 16.5% of the company's stock and a days‑to‑cover of 0.3.
  • Institutional investors own roughly 17.91% of SIDU with several small new stakes recently added, while analysts maintain a consensus Sell rating despite one upgrade to Hold.
  • SIDU traded at $3.11 (down $0.25) with a market cap of $206.5M, a negative P/E (−2.57), and 50/200‑day moving averages of $2.88/$2.25.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,405,796 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 7,426,530 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,147,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 16.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIDU. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIDU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sidus Space in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sidus Space from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sidus Space

Sidus Space Stock Performance

SIDU traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,369,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,905,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -1.63. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Sidus Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space Inc NASDAQ: SIDU is an end-to-end space-as-a-service company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm provides mission design, spacecraft manufacturing, ground segment infrastructure and mission operations through a turnkey approach tailored to commercial and government customers. Sidus leverages its integrated supply chain to support client missions from concept development through data delivery.

The company’s product offerings include small satellite buses, flight computers, payload integration services and proprietary ground control software, supplemented by cloud-based data processing and analytics tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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