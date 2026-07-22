Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.12 and traded as high as C$23.03. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$22.94, with a volume of 157,304 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotia raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$24.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$26.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.34%.The firm had revenue of C$275.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Sienna Senior Living's payout ratio is presently 195.00%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc TSX: SIA offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

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