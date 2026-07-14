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Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Sienna Senior Living logo with Medical background
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Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.11 and traded as high as C$23.02. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$22.91, with a volume of 204,653 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotia lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$24.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$26.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is C$22.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.07.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$275.41 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Sienna Senior Living's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc TSX: SIA offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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