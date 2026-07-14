Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.11 and traded as high as C$23.02. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$22.91, with a volume of 204,653 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotia lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$24.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$26.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is C$22.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.07.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$275.41 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Sienna Senior Living's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc TSX: SIA offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

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