Sierk Poetting Sells 50,000 Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of BioNTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $5,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 399,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,156,226.72. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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BioNTech Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.56. 716,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on BioNTech from $116.00 to $94.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised BioNTech to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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