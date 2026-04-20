Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company's 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sierra Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BSRR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 750 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $28,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,207.83. This trade represents a 23.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $189,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 302,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,491,652.10. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $227,478 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp NASDAQ: BSRR is a bank holding company headquartered in Porterville, California. The company operates through its banking subsidiary, offering a full suite of financial services to individual and commercial clients. With a community-focused approach, Sierra Bancorp emphasizes relationship banking and local market expertise.

Its core business activities include deposit-taking and lending. On the deposit side, Sierra Bancorp provides checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

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