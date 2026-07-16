Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.23 million. Sify Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

Get Sify Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Sify Technologies Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $17.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 75.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited is an India‐based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company's core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify's end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.

In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP‐MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sify Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sify Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sify Technologies currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here