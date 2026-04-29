Sight Sciences (SGHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $18.5480 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 49.67%.The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. On average, analysts expect Sight Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SGHT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $233.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Insider Activity

In other Sight Sciences news, CTO David Badawi sold 8,168 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $28,424.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,990,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,209.20. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Rodberg sold 7,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 230,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,833.45. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,273 shares of company stock worth $221,764. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,919 shares of the company's stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 100,733 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $9.10 to $6.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGHT

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company's flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye's natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

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