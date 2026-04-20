Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.4650, with a volume of 631552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Sila Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $28.00 target price on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 19.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.46). Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 16.36%.The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Sila Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

Further Reading

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