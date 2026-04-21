Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential downside of 1.30% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Sila Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sila Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SILA stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sila Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.26 million. Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sila Realty Trust will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sila Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sila Realty Trust by 133,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,817,893 shares of the company's stock worth $182,235,000 after buying an additional 7,812,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 114.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 323,917 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 25,141.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,622 shares of the company's stock worth $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 220,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 771,571 shares of the company's stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 193,466 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Sila Realty Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Sila Realty Trust this week:

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

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