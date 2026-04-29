Sila Realty Trust (SILA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $49.7740 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.46). Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 16.36%.The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.26 million. On average, analysts expect Sila Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0%

SILA opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. Sila Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Sila Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SILA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $28.00 price target on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sila Realty Trust from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Sila Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SILA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,003,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 771,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 193,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 220,543 shares during the last quarter.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

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