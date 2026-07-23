Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 847424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silence Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $558.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.34% and a negative net margin of 8,943.86%.The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company's stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence's technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company's lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

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