Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.5556.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Silgan Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Silgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Silgan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Silgan by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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