Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.920-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.

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Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Silgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Silgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 627.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2,609.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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