Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . 2,721,689 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session's volume of 935,979 shares.The stock last traded at $46.0280 and had previously closed at $45.46.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLGN

Silgan Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Silgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 866,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,813,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Silgan by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 203,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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