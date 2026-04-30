Silicom Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Silicom NASDAQ: SILC reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said came in “well ahead” of expectations, driven by what it described as a broad-based acceleration in its core business and the ramp of prior design wins.

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Revenue growth accelerates, guidance raised

President and CEO Liron Eizenman said the company delivered “a truly excellent set of quarterly results,” describing Q1 2026 as an “inflection point” for the business. Revenue totaled $19.1 million, up 33% year over year, which Eizenman said was “significantly ahead” of the company’s prior guidance range.

Looking ahead, Eizenman guided to Q2 revenue of $20 million to $21 million, and said Silicom now expects full-year 2026 revenue of $82 million to $83 million, which he characterized as approximately 33% year-over-year growth.

Eizenman attributed the performance to “design wins achieved in previous years” that are now ramping, adding that the company has “materially improved visibility for the remainder of the year.”

Design wins highlighted across Edge, SmartNIC, and FPGA products

Eizenman said Silicom targeted seven to nine design wins in 2026 and has already achieved four, putting the company “on track to meet and possibly exceed” its goal. He detailed several recent wins and expansions:

Expansion with a global networking and security-as-a-service leader: Eizenman said the customer expanded deployments of Silicom Edge devices into “multiple additional use cases,” more than doubling expected annual revenue from about $4 million to $8 million to $10 million , with some incremental revenue already contributing in Q1.

Eizenman said the customer expanded deployments of Silicom Edge devices into “multiple additional use cases,” more than doubling expected annual revenue from about to , with some incremental revenue already contributing in Q1. Tier 1 cybersecurity customer design win: A long-standing customer selected one of Silicom’s Edge systems as a platform for “next generation high-end product lines.” Eizenman said Silicom has received initial orders of over $1 million for 2026 and expects the engagement to ramp to “double that,” with discussions underway for additional product lines.

A long-standing customer selected one of Silicom’s Edge systems as a platform for “next generation high-end product lines.” Eizenman said Silicom has received initial orders of for 2026 and expects the engagement to ramp to “double that,” with discussions underway for additional product lines. High-speed networking adapter win for streaming infrastructure: Eizenman said a customer selected Silicom’s high-speed networking adapter for deployment across a proprietary streaming infrastructure, with an initial order of over $1 million and expected total purchases over five years of $12 million . He added Silicom is also in discussions about a customized special form factor network adapter that, if it materializes, “would more than double” networking-related revenues from that customer to roughly $25 million to $30 million .

Eizenman said a customer selected Silicom’s high-speed networking adapter for deployment across a proprietary streaming infrastructure, with an initial order of and expected total purchases over five years of . He added Silicom is also in discussions about a customized special form factor network adapter that, if it materializes, “would more than double” networking-related revenues from that customer to roughly . European encryption and secure communications win: In April, Silicom announced what Eizenman described as a $3 million per year design win with a European leader in advanced encryption and secure communications. The customer selected an FPGA SmartNIC for a deployment including Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). Eizenman said this marked Silicom’s third PQC design win to date and included initial commitments of $1 million, with further discussions underway regarding a higher-speed next-generation FPGA SmartNIC and a potential full system solution combining a server with an FPGA SmartNIC.

Eizenman said the company’s opportunity pipeline is “broader and deeper than it has ever been,” spanning Edge systems, SmartNICs, and FPGA-based solutions across cybersecurity, service providers, networking, and other verticals.

Profitability improves as operating leverage begins to show

Chief Financial Officer Eran Gilad reviewed results on a non-GAAP basis, noting revenue of $19.1 million compared with $14.4 million in the year-ago quarter. By geography, Gilad said revenue mix was North America 76%, Europe and Israel 14%, and Far East and rest of world 10%. Over the last 12 months, Silicom had one customer accounting for about 10% of revenue, he said.

Gross profit was $5.7 million, representing a 30% gross margin, compared with $4.4 million and a 30.3% gross margin in Q1 2025. Operating expenses were $7.6 million, up from $6.7 million a year ago.

Operating loss improved to $1.9 million from an operating loss of $2.4 million in Q1 2025. Gilad said the narrowing loss reflects “the operating leverage we are beginning to see as our revenues return to strong growth” and said the trend was “tracking ahead of our expectations.” Net loss was $1.5 million, or $0.25 per share, compared with a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.37 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Inventory build tied to supply constraints; AI inference seen as more of a 2027 story

On the balance sheet, Gilad said Silicom ended March 31, 2026 with what he described as a very strong position and no debt. He reported working capital and marketable securities of $109 million, including $63 million in inventory and $63 million in cash equivalents and high-rated marketable securities.

Gilad said the company is “intentionally building” inventory to support its revenue trajectory and ensure uninterrupted delivery amid “extending lead times for memory chips.” In the Q&A, Eizenman added that rising inventory is necessary to secure supply as the company grows, and said Silicom is working closely with DRAM and storage vendors while also “qualifying additional sources” and balancing between suppliers.

When asked about the ability to pass higher memory costs to customers, Eizenman said, “Most of it, yes,” and added that he was “absolutely not” anticipating a major gross margin hit in the coming quarters due to memory costs.

Eizenman also clarified that the strong Q1 performance is currently coming from Silicom’s core business rather than newer initiatives. Responding to questions about timing, he said current momentum reflects design wins from earlier periods—“maybe even in 2024 or 2025”—that are now ramping.

Regarding newer growth areas, Eizenman reiterated Silicom is investing in three “venture-style” upside opportunities: AI inference, Post-Quantum Cryptography, and white label switching, emphasizing they are intended to be additive rather than a replacement for the core business. He said Silicom is making progress with “two of the world’s most promising contenders” in AI computing and has started development of an inference-specific product with one of those two customers.

Asked about AI inference revenue timing, Eizenman said significant revenue is “more 2027 rather than 2026,” though he said the company “may see some” this year.

About Silicom NASDAQ: SILC

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom's solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

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