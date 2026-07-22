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Silicom (SILC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Silicom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Silicom is scheduled to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29, with analysts expecting a loss of $0.24 per share on revenue of $20.58 million.
  • The company’s most recent quarter topped expectations, posting a loss of $0.25 per share versus the expected $0.36 loss, while revenue came in at $19.10 million, above estimates.
  • Sentiment has improved somewhat: Needham recently upgraded Silicom to buy with a $60 price target, while institutional ownership remains strong at 52.85%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Silicom to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $20.5760 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Silicom had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million.

Silicom Price Performance

Silicom stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Silicom has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $269.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66.

Insider Activity at Silicom

In related news, EVP Yuval Karp sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avinoam Eizenman sold 9,023 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $402,967.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 188,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,428,949.76. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,438 shares of company stock worth $1,334,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at $3,306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter worth $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 7.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicom has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Silicom

About Silicom

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom's solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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