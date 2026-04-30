Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Price Down 7.8% - Here's Why

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $202.51 and last traded at $200.6260. 645,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 715,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.50.

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Key Stories Impacting Silicon Motion Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Motion Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and outlook materially beat expectations — revenue of $342.1M (+105% YoY) and diluted EPS of $1.97 topped consensus, and management issued Q2 revenue guidance of $393–$411M well above Street estimates, signaling strong demand for SSD and eMMC/UFS controllers. GlobeNewswire Earnings Release

Q1 results and outlook materially beat expectations — revenue of $342.1M (+105% YoY) and diluted EPS of $1.97 topped consensus, and management issued Q2 revenue guidance of $393–$411M well above Street estimates, signaling strong demand for SSD and eMMC/UFS controllers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and the media highlighted the beat-and-raise: multiple outlets call the quarter a catalyst and brokers maintain bullish ratings with higher price targets (Street high noted). That institutional/analyst support can sustain momentum. Analysts Bullish (Globe & Mail)

Analysts and the media highlighted the beat-and-raise: multiple outlets call the quarter a catalyst and brokers maintain bullish ratings with higher price targets (Street high noted). That institutional/analyst support can sustain momentum. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction included heavy options activity—traders bought a large number of call contracts—consistent with speculative and directional conviction ahead of and after the report. (Company-specific options volume noted April 29.)

Market reaction included heavy options activity—traders bought a large number of call contracts—consistent with speculative and directional conviction ahead of and after the report. (Company-specific options volume noted April 29.) Neutral Sentiment: Industry drivers cited by coverage: AI and enterprise SSD demand are lifting controller sales mix (Zacks and other previews flagged accelerating controller demand), a structural tailwind but one that depends on customer build cycles. Zacks: Q1 Beat on Controller Demand

Industry drivers cited by coverage: AI and enterprise SSD demand are lifting controller sales mix (Zacks and other previews flagged accelerating controller demand), a structural tailwind but one that depends on customer build cycles. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets ran previews and broker notes ahead of results (e.g., Wedbush saw a “solid” quarter), which may have reduced surprise when results hit and encouraged short-term trading rather than long-term repositioning. MSN / Wedbush Preview

Some outlets ran previews and broker notes ahead of results (e.g., Wedbush saw a “solid” quarter), which may have reduced surprise when results hit and encouraged short-term trading rather than long-term repositioning. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and cash-flow items drew attention: reported operating cash draw, lower cash balances vs. prior year and higher liabilities could worry some investors focused on liquidity and capex as the company scales. Quiver Quant Financials

Balance-sheet and cash-flow items drew attention: reported operating cash draw, lower cash balances vs. prior year and higher liabilities could worry some investors focused on liquidity and capex as the company scales. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting/erroneous headlines (one summary showed an EPS miss) and the stock’s rapid run-up have likely triggered profit-taking and volatility; high valuation (P/E >50 on trailing numbers) increases sensitivity to any negative news. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 346 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

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