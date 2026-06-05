Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv Sells 35,437 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 35,437 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $14,989,142.26. Following the sale, the director owned 94,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,847,676.86. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $26.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.72. 10,946,594 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Article Title

Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Article Title

Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Dell as a major AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting the company can keep compounding growth as AI server orders and margins expand. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CLSA upgraded Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company's stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,930,000. Finally, BankChampaign National Association acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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