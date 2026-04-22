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Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Down 8.6% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Silver One Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 8.6% intraday to C$0.53 (low C$0.50) on Tuesday with volume of 731,636 shares, about 3% above the average, and the price now sits below the 50‑day MA (C$0.60) and near the 200‑day MA (C$0.54).
  • Company fundamentals: Silver One has a market cap of C$187.10 million, a negative P/E (‑53) and a beta of 2.02, and it focuses on U.S. silver projects including the Candelaria, Cherokee and Phoenix properties.
  • Interested in Silver One Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.53. 731,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 707,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Silver One Resources Trading Down 8.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$187.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona. The company was formerly known as BRS Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Silver One Resources Inc in September 2016.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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