Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Down 8.6% - Should You Sell?

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Silver One Resources Trading Down 8.6%

Silver One Resources Inc. ( CVE:SVE Get Free Report ) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.53. 731,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 707,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$187.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona. The company was formerly known as BRS Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Silver One Resources Inc in September 2016.

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