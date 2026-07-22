Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Up 5.8% - What's Next?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.0790. 773,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,867,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Silvercorp Metals to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Silvercorp Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company's stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company's core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People's Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company's principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

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