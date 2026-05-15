Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Down 54.8% in April

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totaling 258,981 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the April 15th total of 573,412 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

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Similarweb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Similarweb this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Similarweb from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Similarweb from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair cut shares of Similarweb from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Similarweb from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Similarweb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMWB

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company's stock.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Shares of Similarweb stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. 680,073 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. NYSE: SMWB is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

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