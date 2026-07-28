Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Trading Up 6.9% on Strong Earnings

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $209.32 and last traded at $206.4820. 47,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 290,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.24.

The construction company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $671.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $658.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Simpson Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Key Simpson Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Simpson Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat estimates: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $3.09 per diluted share, well above the $2.72 consensus estimate, while sales of $671.1 million topped expectations of approximately $658.8 million. Revenue increased 6.3% year over year, and earnings per share rose 25.1% from $2.47 a year earlier. Simpson Manufacturing Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $3.09 per diluted share, well above the $2.72 consensus estimate, while sales of $671.1 million topped expectations of approximately $658.8 million. Revenue increased 6.3% year over year, and earnings per share rose 25.1% from $2.47 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved: Operating income climbed 20.6% to $169.1 million, supported by sales growth and operating leverage. The results reinforce the company’s ability to expand earnings despite ongoing uncertainty in construction and housing markets. Simpson Manufacturing Announces Second Quarter Results

Operating income climbed 20.6% to $169.1 million, supported by sales growth and operating leverage. The results reinforce the company’s ability to expand earnings despite ongoing uncertainty in construction and housing markets. Positive Sentiment: Expanded share repurchases: Simpson repurchased $48.7 million of stock during the quarter and increased its remaining 2026 buyback authorization by $50 million, bringing the authorization to $200 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which may support per-share earnings and shareholder returns. Simpson Manufacturing Updates Guidance and Buyback Authorization

Simpson repurchased $48.7 million of stock during the quarter and increased its remaining 2026 buyback authorization by $50 million, bringing the authorization to $200 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which may support per-share earnings and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance range narrowed: Management narrowed its 2026 operating-margin outlook to 19.7%-20.5%. The tighter range improves visibility, although investors will assess whether the midpoint implies limited additional margin expansion after the strong quarter. Simpson Manufacturing Narrows 2026 Operating Margin Guidance

Management narrowed its 2026 operating-margin outlook to 19.7%-20.5%. The tighter range improves visibility, although investors will assess whether the midpoint implies limited additional margin expansion after the strong quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus: The earnings call highlighted strong sales growth and the company’s updated outlook. With SSD shares trading near the upper half of their 52-week range and at roughly 22.6 times earnings, the market may require continued execution for further upside. Simpson Manufacturing Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSD. Stephens reiterated a "cautious" rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company's stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.30.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

See Also

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