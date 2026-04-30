Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 69,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session's volume of 50,964 shares.The stock last traded at $36.81 and had previously closed at $35.37.

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Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited OTCMKTS: SGAPY, commonly known as Singtel, is a Singapore-based telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) group. The company's core consumer services include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and pay-TV and content distribution. Singtel also provides a range of enterprise solutions such as managed services, cloud and data center offerings, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and systems integration for corporate and public-sector customers.

Beyond its domestic market, Singtel operates as a regional hub through subsidiaries and strategic investments.

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