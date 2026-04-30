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Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Singapore Telecommunications logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) saw trading volume rise 37% to 69,629 shares and were up about 2.4%, last trading at $36.81 (previous close $35.37).
  • Technically, the stock is below its 50‑day simple moving average of $38.77 but roughly in line with the 200‑day SMA at $36.64, indicating near‑term resistance above current levels.
  • On fundamentals, Singtel shows modest liquidity (quick ratio 1.15, current ratio 1.20) and moderate leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.40).
  • Five stocks we like better than Singapore Telecommunications.

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 69,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session's volume of 50,964 shares.The stock last traded at $36.81 and had previously closed at $35.37.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited OTCMKTS: SGAPY, commonly known as Singtel, is a Singapore-based telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) group. The company's core consumer services include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and pay-TV and content distribution. Singtel also provides a range of enterprise solutions such as managed services, cloud and data center offerings, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and systems integration for corporate and public-sector customers.

Beyond its domestic market, Singtel operates as a regional hub through subsidiaries and strategic investments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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