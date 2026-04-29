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Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Sino Land logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Sino Land's ADR (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $8.4760 and last at $8.06 on light volume (840 shares), with the stock up about 2.7%.
  • Goldman Sachs upgrade: Goldman Sachs raised its rating on Sino Land from "strong sell" to "buy," and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Buy," signaling improved analyst sentiment.
  • Technicals point higher: The 50-day moving average ($7.80) sits above the 200-day moving average ($7.26), indicating recent bullish momentum for the Hong Kong–based property developer trading as SNLAY OTC.
  • Interested in Sino Land? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.4760 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sino Land from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNLAY

Sino Land Stock Up 2.7%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

About Sino Land

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property developer and a core member of the privately held Sino Group, which was founded in 1971. The company is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipt trades on the OTC market under the symbol SNLAY. Over several decades, Sino Land has established itself as one of the city's leading real estate firms, leveraging the resources and development experience of its parent group.

The company's primary activities encompass property development, investment and asset management across a diverse portfolio of residential, office, retail and industrial projects.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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