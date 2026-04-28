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Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Sino Land logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sino Land shares gapped down: the stock fell from a prior close of $8.41 to open and last trade at $7.46 on Tuesday, with a volume of 1,062 shares.
  • Analyst upgrade: The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sino Land from a "strong sell" to a "buy" on Feb. 18, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Buy.
  • Technical context: the 50‑day moving average is $7.80 and the 200‑day moving average is $7.25, putting the current price below the 50‑day but above the 200‑day average.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sino Land.

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $7.46. Sino Land shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 1,062 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sino Land from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sino Land presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Report on SNLAY

Sino Land Stock Down 1.2%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25.

About Sino Land

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property developer and a core member of the privately held Sino Group, which was founded in 1971. The company is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipt trades on the OTC market under the symbol SNLAY. Over several decades, Sino Land has established itself as one of the city's leading real estate firms, leveraging the resources and development experience of its parent group.

The company's primary activities encompass property development, investment and asset management across a diverse portfolio of residential, office, retail and industrial projects.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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