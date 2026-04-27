Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Earns "Buy" Rating from BTIG Research

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.91% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SION. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Sionna Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.57.

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Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sionna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 470,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,123. Sionna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 3.01.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Sionna Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sionna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $131,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,964,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,991,738.48. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 2,948 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $131,244.96. Following the sale, the director owned 2,964,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,991,738.48. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,193,762 shares of company stock valued at $53,594,505. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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