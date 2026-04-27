Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Price Up 6.7% - Here's What Happened

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $40.65. Approximately 103,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 330,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SION has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 3.01.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sionna Therapeutics

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 235,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $10,528,924.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,247,025 shares in the company, valued at $144,947,196. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $10,528,924.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,247,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,947,196. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,193,762 shares of company stock worth $53,594,505. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SION. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,154 shares of the company's stock worth $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 512,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 453,196 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 242,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 1,425.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 200,051 shares during the last quarter.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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