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SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
SIR Royalty Income Fund logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • SIR Royalty Income Fund declared a monthly dividend of C$0.105 per share, payable April 30 with an ex-dividend date of April 17, implying an annualized yield of about 8.0%.
  • The fund's units opened at C$15.79, trading in a 52-week range of C$12.29–C$16.15, with a market cap of C$132.26 million and a trailing PE of 15.63.
  • The fund holds an investment in Service Inspired Restaurant (SIR) Corp and generates revenue from license/royalty payments and interest on a loan to SIR.
  • Five stocks we like better than SIR Royalty Income Fund.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$15.79 on Wednesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$12.29 and a 52 week high of C$16.15. The company's 50 day moving average is C$15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.96. The company has a market cap of C$132.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.04.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (The fund) holds an investment in SIR (Service Inspired Restaurant) Corp. The company is a privately held corporation that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants in Canada. It has concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor's Bar and Grill and Canyon Creek Chop House, Scaddabush/Alice Fazooli's and signature restaurant brands. The fund receives distribution income from its investment in the Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. It generates revenue through the license and royalty agreement from its investments in partnership.

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Dividend History for SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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