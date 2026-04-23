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Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading 13.2% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Sirios Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Up 13.2% — Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) rose to C$0.22 on Thursday with roughly 1,214,200 shares traded, about a 52% increase versus its average daily volume.
  • Valuation and liquidity — the company has a market cap of C$134.52 million and a negative PE of -52.50, but shows very strong liquidity (current ratio 14.25, quick ratio 9.59) and a modest debt-to-equity of 0.37; 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are C$0.20 and C$0.16 respectively.
  • Business focus — Sirios is a Canadian mineral exploration firm targeting gold and silver, with its flagship Cheechoo gold project comprising 306 claims covering 157 km² in Quebec.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI - Get Free Report) was up 13.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,214,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 798,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Sirios Resources Trading Up 10.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.52 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Sirios Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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