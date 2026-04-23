Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading 13.2% Higher - What's Next?

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Sirios Resources Trading Up 10.5%

Sirios Resources Inc. ( CVE:SOI Get Free Report ) was up 13.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,214,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 798,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.52 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

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