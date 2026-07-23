Sirius XM (SIRI) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $2.1367 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.86%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sirius XM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $618,793.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,462.29. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Sirius XM by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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