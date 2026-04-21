SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SPNT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiriusPoint to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

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SiriusPoint Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:SPNT opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. SiriusPoint has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.65.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $973.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SiriusPoint will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 187.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company's stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

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