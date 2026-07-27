Site Centers (SITC) to Post Earnings on Monday

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Site Centers had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 212.95%. On average, analysts expect Site Centers to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Site Centers alerts: Sign Up

Site Centers Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Site Centers stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Site Centers has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Site Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SITC. Piper Sandler set a $5.00 target price on shares of Site Centers and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Site Centers to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Site Centers from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SITC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Site Centers by 4,078.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Site Centers by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 926.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Site Centers in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Site Centers in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

About Site Centers

Site Centers NYSE: SITC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company's portfolio comprises open-air retail properties that primarily serve daily needs tenants and national retailers. By concentrating on neighborhood and community shopping centers, Site Centers aims to provide stable occupancy levels and resilient income streams driven by essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies and convenient dining options.

Originally known as DDR Corp., the company rebranded as Site Centers in 2021 to emphasize its strategic focus on high-quality retail assets and long-term value creation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Site Centers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Site Centers wasn't on the list.

While Site Centers currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here