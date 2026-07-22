SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.36 per share and revenue of $1.5414 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.27 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.22%. SiteOne Landscape Supply's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $99.99 and a 12 month high of $168.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $157.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $148.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $156.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $64,818.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,361,872.77. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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