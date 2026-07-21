SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $555.15, but opened at $592.56. SiTime shares last traded at $578.0290, with a volume of 28,311 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of SiTime from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $450.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SiTime from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $661.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiTime

SiTime Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -574.93 and a beta of 2.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $687.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.69.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.30. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $113.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,750. This represents a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 710 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.00, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,461,520. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 69,709 shares of company stock worth $50,230,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SiTime by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 310.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 21.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company's stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime's products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company's timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

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