Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to "Neutral" Rating

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FUN. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Get FUN alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $38.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $650.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.68 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. Six Flags Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Six Flags Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 operating beat: Revenue rose 12% year-over-year to $225.6M, attendance increased ~4% to 2.9M visits, and per-capita spending grew ~6% to $69.26 — management cited effective pricing and an improved ticket mix as key drivers. These topline and mix gains are the primary reason the stock rallied. Q1 Press Release

Q1 operating beat: Revenue rose 12% year-over-year to $225.6M, attendance increased ~4% to 2.9M visits, and per-capita spending grew ~6% to $69.26 — management cited effective pricing and an improved ticket mix as key drivers. These topline and mix gains are the primary reason the stock rallied. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and commentary: Coverage and market headlines highlight the company’s ability to lean on higher pricing and increased in-park spending, prompting a near-term share rally as investors reward better-than-expected demand trends. Yahoo: Revenue Tops Estimates

Market reaction and commentary: Coverage and market headlines highlight the company’s ability to lean on higher pricing and increased in-park spending, prompting a near-term share rally as investors reward better-than-expected demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups and call details: Earnings call transcript and analyst notes dig into seasonality, pricing cadence and park-level performance — useful for modeling but not a fresh catalyst by themselves. (Transcript and analysis available.) Earnings Call Transcript

Analyst write-ups and call details: Earnings call transcript and analyst notes dig into seasonality, pricing cadence and park-level performance — useful for modeling but not a fresh catalyst by themselves. (Transcript and analysis available.) Neutral Sentiment: Strategic context: This report is the first since the company completed park sales earlier this year; management is positioning a smaller portfolio to deliver higher per-park profitability — investors should track how divestitures affect full-year guidance and free cash flow. ExpressNews: First Report Since Park Sales

Strategic context: This report is the first since the company completed park sales earlier this year; management is positioning a smaller portfolio to deliver higher per-park profitability — investors should track how divestitures affect full-year guidance and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Leadership changes: The company announced leadership transitions including the CFO preparing to exit — a near-term governance/risk flag that could increase uncertainty until replacements are settled. Business Wire: Leadership Transitions

Leadership changes: The company announced leadership transitions including the CFO preparing to exit — a near-term governance/risk flag that could increase uncertainty until replacements are settled. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance: JPMorgan raised its price target to $16 but maintained an "underweight" stance (PT still well below the current share price), signaling lingering analyst skepticism about valuation and the sustainability of margin recovery. JPMorgan PT Report

Mixed analyst stance: JPMorgan raised its price target to $16 but maintained an "underweight" stance (PT still well below the current share price), signaling lingering analyst skepticism about valuation and the sustainability of margin recovery. Negative Sentiment: Financial risks remain: The company still shows very high leverage and reported negative net margins (large past losses), so upside from the beat is balanced by structural profitability and balance-sheet risks — monitor cash flow and debt-reduction progress. Zacks: Key Metrics

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Six Flags Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Six Flags Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Six Flags Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here