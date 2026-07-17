SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.57 and last traded at $159.3010, with a volume of 12626597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.31.
Key SK hynix News
Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Some reports point to continued strength in AI infrastructure spending, which supports demand for SK hynix’s high-bandwidth memory and other advanced chips. Investors are viewing the company as a key beneficiary of the AI buildout. SpaceX, Alphabet, and SK Hynix Are Quietly Flashing a Bullish Signal Investors Should Not Ignore
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street enthusiasm remains strong enough that leveraged ETFs tied to SK hynix have launched, suggesting traders still see the company as a热门 AI-memory play with momentum behind it. What the launch of SK Hynix leveraged ETFs tells us about the hottest trade on Wall Street
- Neutral Sentiment: SK hynix was highlighted as the biggest gainer among large semiconductor companies in early U.S. trading, underscoring renewed speculative interest after recent weakness. Surprise Reason Why SK Hynix Is Today's Standout Chip Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also note that SK hynix’s business is increasingly tied to long-term contracts and higher-margin AI memory products, which could support a structural re-rating over time. SK hynix: Contracted, Pre-Funded, And Still Priced Like A Commodity
- Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has been pressured by a broader semiconductor selloff, with SK hynix falling sharply in Seoul as investors rotated out of crowded AI and memory names. Why SoftBank, Samsung and SK Hynix are taking the worst hit in Asia's AI rout
- Negative Sentiment: Memory-chip peers were hit after weak sector sentiment followed TSMC’s results and rising concern about Chinese competition, adding to fears that the chip upcycle could be more fragile than expected. Micron, SK Hynix, other memory stocks fall as TSMC outlook sparks chip selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Other commentary warns that SK hynix’s U.S.-listed shares may be overpriced relative to the underlying fundamentals, with volatility and profit-taking still a concern. Why the huge premium on SK Hynix’s U.S.-listed shares may prove short-lived
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKHY. Singular Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $330.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on SK hynix
SK hynix Stock Performance
About SK hynix
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SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.
The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.
Further Reading
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