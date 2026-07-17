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SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
SK hynix logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SK hynix shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday, trading as low as $145.57 before last changing hands around $159.30, as the stock continued to struggle with heavy volatility.
  • Despite the weakness, investor sentiment around AI memory remains constructive, with reports pointing to strong AI infrastructure spending and Wall Street launching leveraged ETFs tied to SK hynix.
  • Broader semiconductor sector pressure is weighing on the stock, as peers sold off on concerns about the chip cycle, Chinese competition, and possible overvaluation in U.S.-listed shares, even though analysts still rate SK hynix a Strong Buy with a $330 average target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.57 and last traded at $159.3010, with a volume of 12626597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.31.

Key SK hynix News

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKHY. Singular Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $330.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SK hynix

SK hynix Stock Performance

About SK hynix

(Get Free Report)

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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