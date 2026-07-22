SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 3.9% - Here's Why

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $162.00 and last traded at $165.27. 25,498,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 54,791,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.94.
Key SK hynix News
Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Memory prices are still surging, and that has renewed optimism that SK hynix could benefit from another leg higher alongside other chipmakers as demand for AI-related memory stays strong. Memory Prices Are Still Skyrocketing. Is the Next Rally for Micron, SanDisk, and SK Hynix Just Beginning?
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha initiated SK hynix with a Strong Buy, arguing the stock looks undervalued given rapid revenue growth and AI/data center tailwinds. SK hynix: Riding The Revolutionary AI Wave
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said higher guidance from ASML is a constructive sign for SK hynix, reinforcing the view that the semiconductor upcycle remains intact. Wedbush Believes Increased Guidance From ASML Bodes Well for SK Hynix. How to Play SKHY Stock Here.
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary on the PC-memory shortage and AI-focused capital spending suggests Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron are prioritizing AI over legacy PC demand, which supports pricing power and margins. Your PC Memory Costs 400% More. Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron Chose AI Instead
- Positive Sentiment: SK hynix’s HBM leadership continues to be highlighted as a major AI beneficiary, with analysts pointing to its strong U.S. revenue exposure and role in the memory shortage. SK Hynix's HBM Empire Powers 65% US Revenue — Is This the Must-Own AI Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: SK hynix said it has no plans to acquire Intel’s Ohio site, dismissing speculation that had briefly circulated in the market. SK Hynix Dismisses Intel Ohio Buyout Report: 'We Have No Plans for an Acquisition' (UPDATED)
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader ETF and market coverage continues to show heavy investor interest in South Korea semiconductors, but this is more of a sector backdrop than a company-specific catalyst. 2 ETFs to Access the World’s Best-Performing Stock Markets In 2026 (SKHY)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKHY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SK hynix presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SK hynix
SK hynix Stock Down 3.9%
SK hynix Company Profile
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SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.
The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.
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