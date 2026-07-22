SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 3.9% - Here's Why

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $162.00 and last traded at $165.27. 25,498,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 54,791,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.94.

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Key SK hynix News

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKHY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SK hynix presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SK hynix

SK hynix Stock Down 3.9%

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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