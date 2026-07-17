SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Trading 1.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.37 and last traded at $154.03. Approximately 72,272,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 66,923,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.31.

Get SK hynix alerts: Sign Up

SK hynix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Singular Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

SK hynix Stock Up 1.1%

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SK hynix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SK hynix wasn't on the list.

While SK hynix currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here