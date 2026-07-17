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SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Trading 1.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
SK hynix logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • SK hynix shares rose 1.1% on Friday, with trading volume above average and the stock reaching an intraday high of $167.37 before last trading at $154.03.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on the memory-chip maker, citing ongoing AI memory demand and SK hynix’s leadership in HBM/DRAM; Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $330 target.
  • Despite the positive outlook, the stock faces risks from a broader Asia tech selloff, concerns about crowded AI trades, and potential pressure from Chinese competition and cyclical pricing weakness.
  • Interested in SK hynix? Here are five stocks we like better.

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.37 and last traded at $154.03. Approximately 72,272,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 66,923,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.31.

SK hynix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Singular Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

SK hynix Stock Up 1.1%

SK hynix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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