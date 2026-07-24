SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Trading Down 8.8% - Time to Sell?

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $153.10 and last traded at $154.57. 25,517,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 50,039,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.50.

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Key Stories Impacting SK hynix

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Positive Sentiment: South Korea said SK hynix and Samsung are set to announce major chip supply deals with U.S. technology companies during President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to San Francisco, which could strengthen demand visibility and support sentiment. Reuters article on chip deals

South Korea said SK hynix and Samsung are set to announce major chip supply deals with U.S. technology companies during President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to San Francisco, which could strengthen demand visibility and support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Tradr plans to launch 2x long and 2x inverse single-stock ETFs tied to SK hynix, underscoring rising investor attention and liquidity around the name. PR Newswire article on leveraged ETFs

Tradr plans to launch 2x long and 2x inverse single-stock ETFs tied to SK hynix, underscoring rising investor attention and liquidity around the name. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight strong AI-related fundamentals for SK hynix, including sharp sales and profit growth, which keeps the stock’s long-term growth narrative intact. Motley Fool article on AI growth

Recent coverage continues to highlight strong AI-related fundamentals for SK hynix, including sharp sales and profit growth, which keeps the stock’s long-term growth narrative intact. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports noted strong interest in memory-chip names after big AI capex announcements from major tech companies, with SK hynix benefiting from the sector’s improving outlook. Yahoo Finance article on AI investment

Multiple reports noted strong interest in memory-chip names after big AI capex announcements from major tech companies, with SK hynix benefiting from the sector’s improving outlook. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF and brokerage launches tied to SKHY suggest growing trading interest, but these developments are not necessarily fundamental drivers of earnings. FinanceFeeds article on US market debut

New ETF and brokerage launches tied to SKHY suggest growing trading interest, but these developments are not necessarily fundamental drivers of earnings. Negative Sentiment: SK hynix ADRs were hit by a Korea-led memory selloff that also dragged Micron and SanDisk lower, weighing on the stock despite the favorable longer-term AI backdrop. 247WallSt article on chip selloff

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on SK hynix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.00.

View Our Latest Report on SK hynix

SK hynix Trading Down 8.8%

About SK hynix

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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