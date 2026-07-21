SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Trading Up 13.7% - What's Next?

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 13.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.22 and last traded at $171.94. Approximately 37,854,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 58,599,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.16.
More SK hynix News
Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Articles highlight SK hynix’s strong position in HBM, which is benefiting from the AI buildout and helping drive a larger share of revenue from the U.S. market. SK Hynix's HBM Empire Powers 65% US Revenue — Is This the Must-Own AI Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Memory prices are soaring as major suppliers, including SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron, have prioritized AI demand over PC memory, supporting better pricing power for the industry. Your PC Memory Costs 400% More. Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron Chose AI Instead
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary says SK hynix is benefiting from renewed buying in global chip stocks, with South Korea increasingly viewed as a key barometer for the AI trade. Wall Street Has a New AI Crystal Ball—and It’s 7,000 Miles Away in South Korea: ‘We Are All Korean Investors Now'
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and ETF flow coverage show continued investor interest in South Korean semiconductors, with SK hynix benefiting from momentum in AI-related regional funds and chip-sector inflows. From South Korea to Semiconductors: Last Week's Top ETF Inflows
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market reports note that chip stocks are helping lead rebounds at times, but AI-related volatility remains high, so SK hynix may continue to trade with sector swings. 5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens on Tuesday, July 21, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage points to a broader semiconductor pullback and a sharp drop in the Kospi, showing that investors are still taking profits in chip names and can pressure SK hynix in the near term. Kospi Index slides as Samsung, SK Hynix sink; Barclays stays bullish on semis
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on SKHY shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SK hynix presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SK hynix
SK hynix Stock Performance
About SK hynix
(Get Free Report
)
SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.
The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.
Featured Articles
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider SK hynix, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SK hynix wasn't on the list.
While SK hynix currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.