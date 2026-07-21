SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Trading Up 13.7% - What's Next?

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 13.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.22 and last traded at $171.94. Approximately 37,854,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 58,599,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.16.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SKHY shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SK hynix presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SK hynix

SK hynix Stock Performance

About SK hynix

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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