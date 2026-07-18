SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

SKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Singular Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of $330.00.

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SK hynix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKHY opened at $154.03 on Friday. SK hynix has a 1 year low of $145.57 and a 1 year high of $194.80.

Key Stories Impacting SK hynix

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC reaffirmed SK hynix as a top chip pick, and analysts continue to argue that the AI cycle is not over, supporting a bullish case for long-term demand in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM. Article Title

HSBC reaffirmed SK hynix as a top chip pick, and analysts continue to argue that the AI cycle is not over, supporting a bullish case for long-term demand in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM. Positive Sentiment: Buyers stepped in after the recent sell-off, pushing the stock higher on bargain hunting as investors looked past short-term volatility and refocused on SK hynix’s role in AI memory supply. Article Title

Buyers stepped in after the recent sell-off, pushing the stock higher on bargain hunting as investors looked past short-term volatility and refocused on SK hynix’s role in AI memory supply. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continued to highlight a multi-year memory shortage tied to AI demand, which could keep pricing and margins strong for SK hynix if supply remains tight. Article Title

Market commentary continued to highlight a multi-year memory shortage tied to AI demand, which could keep pricing and margins strong for SK hynix if supply remains tight. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are questioning how sustainable the rally is, with one analyst warning that SK hynix’s market-share gains and recent run may not be enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation. Article Title

Some investors are questioning how sustainable the rally is, with one analyst warning that SK hynix’s market-share gains and recent run may not be enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor earnings and demand signals remain supportive, but they also reinforce that SK hynix is trading in a highly sentiment-driven sector where sharp moves can reverse quickly. Article Title

Broader semiconductor earnings and demand signals remain supportive, but they also reinforce that SK hynix is trading in a highly sentiment-driven sector where sharp moves can reverse quickly. Negative Sentiment: SK hynix has also been hit by a wider Asia chip sell-off, with investors rotating out of crowded AI trades and regulators reportedly stepping in to address the stock’s extreme volatility. Article Title

SK hynix has also been hit by a wider Asia chip sell-off, with investors rotating out of crowded AI trades and regulators reportedly stepping in to address the stock’s extreme volatility. Negative Sentiment: Additional pressure came from concerns about Chinese competition and a broad memory-chip selloff, which sparked fears that pricing power in the sector could weaken. Article Title

About SK hynix

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Further Reading

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