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SK Telecom (SKM) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
SK Telecom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • SK Telecom is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.59 per share on $2.96 billion in revenue.
  • In its previous quarter, SK Telecom earned $0.57 per share, exceeding expectations of $0.47, while revenue of $2.92 billion fell short of the $2.98 billion consensus estimate.
  • SKM recently traded at $30.75, well below its 52-week high of $47.18. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of “Reduce,” despite upgrades from JPMorgan and other firms.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SK Telecom.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect SK Telecom to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $2.9605 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 1:00 AM ET.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.03%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. On average, analysts expect SK Telecom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SKM stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SK Telecom from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. HSBC raised shares of SK Telecom from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SK Telecom presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

About SK Telecom

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. NYSE: SKM is South Korea's largest wireless carrier, offering a comprehensive range of mobile telecommunications services. The company operates 5G, 4G LTE and IoT networks, providing voice, data and messaging solutions to consumers and businesses. Beyond traditional wireless services, SK Telecom delivers fixed-line broadband, digital content platforms, cloud computing and cybersecurity offerings designed to support enterprise digital transformation and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Established in 1984 as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Services, SK Telecom pioneered cellular service commercialization in South Korea and has continually expanded into new technology areas.

Read More

Earnings History for SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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