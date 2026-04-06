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Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Skandinaviska logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Skandinaviska saw trading volume rise to 2,000 shares on Monday, a 15% increase from the prior session, and the stock last traded at $18.22 versus a $17.84 close.
  • Analysts are mixed but generally positive: Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating, Citigroup is neutral, and MarketBeat's consensus is a Moderate Buy (one Buy, one Hold).
  • The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E of 10.41, a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, and 50-day/200-day moving averages of $21.03 and $20.12 respectively.
  • Interested in Skandinaviska? Here are five stocks we like better.

Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session's volume of 1,738 shares.The stock last traded at $18.22 and had previously closed at $17.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVKEF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SVKEF

Skandinaviska Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

About Skandinaviska

(Get Free Report)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. It offers treasury advisory services; factoring and receivable, trade, and export financing; markets and trading, such as equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange; financial services, including investment, financing, and ownership; and shipping and real estate finance.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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