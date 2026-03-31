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Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Skandinaviska logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Volume spike: Trading volume surged 725% to 14,753 shares on Tuesday, while the stock last traded at $17.84, down about 1.3% from the prior close of $18.0760.
  • Analyst stance: Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and Citigroup a "neutral" rating, leaving a consensus of "Moderate Buy" (one Buy, one Hold).
  • Key fundamentals: market cap ~$36.34 billion, P/E 10.19 and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, with the stock trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages ($21.37 and $20.14 respectively).
  • Five stocks we like better than Skandinaviska.

Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 725% from the previous session's volume of 1,788 shares.The stock last traded at $17.84 and had previously closed at $18.0760.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Skandinaviska

Skandinaviska Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Skandinaviska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. It offers treasury advisory services; factoring and receivable, trade, and export financing; markets and trading, such as equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange; financial services, including investment, financing, and ownership; and shipping and real estate finance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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