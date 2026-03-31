Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 725% from the previous session's volume of 1,788 shares.The stock last traded at $17.84 and had previously closed at $18.0760.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Skandinaviska

Skandinaviska Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Skandinaviska Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. It offers treasury advisory services; factoring and receivable, trade, and export financing; markets and trading, such as equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange; financial services, including investment, financing, and ownership; and shipping and real estate finance.

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