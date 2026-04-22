Skandinaviska (SVKEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4066 per share and revenue of $2.0072 billion for the quarter.

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Skandinaviska Stock Performance

Shares of SVKEF stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. Skandinaviska has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVKEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered Skandinaviska from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Skandinaviska currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on SVKEF

Skandinaviska Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. It offers treasury advisory services; factoring and receivable, trade, and export financing; markets and trading, such as equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange; financial services, including investment, financing, and ownership; and shipping and real estate finance.

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