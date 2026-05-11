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Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Insider Kyle Christopher Foster Sells 15,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Skeena Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Insider selling: Skeena Resources insider Kyle Christopher Foster sold 15,000 shares on May 6 at an average price of C$42.81, totaling about C$642,150. He also sold additional shares in several transactions earlier in May and mid-April.
  • Stock performance: Skeena Resources shares rose C$0.51 to C$44.02 in Monday trading, with a market cap of C$5.36 billion. The stock has traded between C$15.26 and C$53.00 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Analyst outlook: Analysts remain generally bullish, with three Buy ratings and a consensus price target of C$47.43. Several firms have recently raised their targets, including TD Securities, CIBC, Canaccord Genuity, BMO Capital Markets, and Scotiabank.
  • Interested in Skeena Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) insider Kyle Christopher Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.81, for a total transaction of C$642,150.00.

Kyle Christopher Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 4th, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 15,029 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.08, for a total transaction of C$602,362.32.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 13,287 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$531,480.00.
  • On Friday, April 17th, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 23,333 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.12, for a total transaction of C$1,099,450.96.
  • On Friday, April 17th, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 5,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.77, for a total value of C$233,850.00.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

SKE traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$44.02. 159,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,501. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$15.26 and a 52 week high of C$53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64. The company's 50-day moving average is C$43.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.96.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Skeena Resources from C$35.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$44.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$25.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$47.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skeena Resources

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company's primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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