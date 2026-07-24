SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Repurchase $250.00 million in Outstanding Stock

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW - Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SkyWest from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SkyWest from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded SkyWest from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKYW

SkyWest Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 723,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,192. The company's fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.01. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SkyWest this week:

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc NASDAQ: SKYW is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

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