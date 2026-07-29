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Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Skyworks Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions’ price target to $64 from $77 and maintained a “neutral” rating, implying roughly 4.7% upside. Analysts overall have a consensus “hold” rating with an average target of $75.50.
  • Shares fell 5.5% to $61.15, while the company’s latest quarterly results modestly exceeded expectations with EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $934.8 million. However, revenue declined 3.1% year over year and EPS fell from $1.33 in the prior-year quarter.
  • Skyworks issued fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.27, above the $1.23 consensus estimate, and authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program as it advances its planned combination with Qorvo.
  • Five stocks we like better than Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 5.5%

SWKS stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,589. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.50. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 137.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Skyworks Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Skyworks reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $934.8 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.08, beating analyst expectations of approximately $926 million and $1.03, respectively. Automotive and data-center markets were cited as growth drivers. Skyworks fiscal third-quarter results
  • Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of $1.27 is above the $1.23 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion is broadly in line with expectations, suggesting near-term earnings support. Skyworks Q3 earnings call highlights
  • Positive Sentiment: The company authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program, which could support per-share results and signals confidence in its capital position. Skyworks also announced expected leadership appointments for the combined Skyworks-Qorvo business. Skyworks and Qorvo leadership announcement
  • Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory approvals for the Qorvo transaction are progressing, but Skyworks expects to raise roughly $2 billion in acquisition debt financing. The deal could expand scale and product capabilities, though integration, financing and approval risks remain. Skyworks Qorvo combination update
  • Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell 3.1% year over year and EPS declined from $1.33 in the prior-year quarter, highlighting continued pressure in parts of Skyworks’ wireless and communications markets.
  • Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating but cut its price target to $72, citing the dividend suspension and mixed end-market trends. The dividend suspension removes an important income component for shareholders and weighs on sentiment. Morgan Stanley Skyworks price-target update

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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