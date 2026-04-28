Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $901.7670 million for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Skyworks Solutions's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.0%

SWKS traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 407,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,508. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.30. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 70.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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