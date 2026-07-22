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SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
SL Green Realty logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SL Green Realty raised its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $5.60-$5.90, well above the Wall Street consensus estimate of $4.61.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, reporting EPS of -$0.38 versus analysts’ forecast of -$0.64.
  • Despite the upbeat guidance, the stock fell 1.4% on Wednesday, while analysts currently rate SLG a Hold with an average price target of $53.30.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.600-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,077,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $66.29.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. SL Green Realty's payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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